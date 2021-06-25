Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Barclays

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €32.00 ($37.65) target price from Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.75 ($44.41).

EPA:RNO opened at €35.37 ($41.61) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €34.51. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

