Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 491,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,550,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 162,612 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 94,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $206.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.16 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.88.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

