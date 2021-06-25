Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,191,483 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,301,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.92% of Sonos worth $86,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 103.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,625 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 99.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after buying an additional 2,591,758 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 1,024.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after buying an additional 1,907,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,336,000 after buying an additional 65,916 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $4,998,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $538,872.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,986.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,045 shares of company stock worth $11,544,420. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SONO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

