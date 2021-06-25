Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 709.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,122,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,736,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.52% of Stratasys worth $80,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stratasys by 1,575.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4,484.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSYS shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

SSYS opened at $26.09 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

