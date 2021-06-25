Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 201.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,165,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $102,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 864,875 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after acquiring an additional 43,597 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 809,005 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 408,093 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HP by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,613 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 18,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.47 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

