Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $76.69 Million Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,195,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 555,083 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $76,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in EchoStar by 2,012.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 66,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SATS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

SATS opened at $27.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.72.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. EchoStar’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

