Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,494,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Kellogg worth $94,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kellogg by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,354 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.01.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $5,268,312.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,711,514. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

