Ren (REN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $45.93 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last week, Ren has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Ren has a total market capitalization of $341.58 million and approximately $45.93 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00054201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00020594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.35 or 0.00598749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00038623 BTC.

About Ren

REN is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,763,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.