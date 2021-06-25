Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Lowered to $142.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RGA. Citigroup upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.90.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $117.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $66.99 and a 12-month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

