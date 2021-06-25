Reef (REEF) Trading Down 24.8% Over Last 7 Days

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, Reef has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a total market cap of $196.43 million and $32.84 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00092823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00054629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00020857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.04 or 0.00598294 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

