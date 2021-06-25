Redwood Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 5,041 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,361% compared to the typical daily volume of 113 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.96. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RWT. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

