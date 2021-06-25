Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Red Eléctrica Corporación stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.72. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $10.51.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

