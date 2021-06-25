Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 5.6%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.72 and last traded at $33.72. Approximately 4,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 482,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

RXRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.69.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

