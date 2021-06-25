Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Credit Suisse Group (CS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) recently:

6/24/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/16/2021 – Credit Suisse Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/14/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

6/7/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

5/27/2021 – Credit Suisse Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/28/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CREDIT SUISSE GROUP and Winterthur offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services, as well as insurance and pension solutions. Credit Suisse First Boston provides securities underwriting, sales and trading, financial advisory, investment research, venture capital and asset management services. Because they specialize in gaining a deep understanding of their clients’ financial needs, they know that no one’s needs are two-dimensional. 360° Choice. “

4/28/2021 – Credit Suisse Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

