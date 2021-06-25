Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Cut by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,526 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,440,000 after buying an additional 1,536,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,746,000 after buying an additional 508,922 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,438,000 after buying an additional 357,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,869,000 after buying an additional 92,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Realty Income by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after buying an additional 944,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.11.

NYSE:O opened at $67.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

