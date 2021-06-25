Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Realogy worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Realogy by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 665,660 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in Realogy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 149,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Realogy by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 573,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 110,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Realogy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 40,295 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Realogy during the 4th quarter worth about $453,000.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $17.85 on Friday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other Realogy news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

