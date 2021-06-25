RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.90. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 32,579 shares.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCMT. Zacks Investment Research cut RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 26.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 177,387 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 46.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
