RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.90. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 32,579 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCMT. Zacks Investment Research cut RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. RCM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 26.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 177,387 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 46.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.