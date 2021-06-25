Raymond James Analysts Give Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) a C$1.10 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$1.10 target price on Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of WHN opened at C$0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Westhaven Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$82.03 million and a PE ratio of -72.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.69.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.