Raymond J. Merk Sells 2,460 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) CAO Raymond J. Merk sold 2,460 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $31,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE RPT opened at $13.15 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,313.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.83.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

RPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31,239 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

