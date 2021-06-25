Raise (RAISE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $723.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, Raise has traded 169.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a market cap of $118,242.34 and $723.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raise Profile

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

