Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Hits $0.0108 on Major Exchanges

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 25th. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and $13,051.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 43.3% against the US dollar. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00160138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00096392 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,432.10 or 1.00346549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002926 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

