Railway Pension Investments Ltd Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,286,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $139,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.73. 320,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,172,133. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

