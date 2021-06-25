Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 19,000 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $77,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,438,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $442.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.06 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $475.94.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.