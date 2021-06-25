Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 103,400 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,220,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,400 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.21% of Fastenal worth $61,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.83. 62,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,143. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.38. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

