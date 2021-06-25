Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 43,656 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,000. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.8% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 597.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,920,000 after buying an additional 278,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.54. 191,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,421,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.58 billion, a PE ratio of -71.36, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

