Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $73.37. 156,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,543,395. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.52. The company has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $362,683.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $629,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,376 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

