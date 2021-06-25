Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $4.07 Million in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth about $5,737,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.17.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total transaction of $1,010,924.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.55. 102,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.08. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.57 and a 1 year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The company had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

