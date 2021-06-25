Quantbot Technologies LP Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 28.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,357 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,303 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $60,822,000 after buying an additional 139,595 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 370,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,915,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

