QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 23,925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,092,684 shares.The stock last traded at $77.20 and had previously closed at $77.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.42%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $117,000.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

