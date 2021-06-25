Qtron Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 52.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,041 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 13,172 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,527,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $339,136,000 after purchasing an additional 887,531 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Halliburton by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $169,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $175,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,829 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $23.80 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

