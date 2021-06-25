Qtron Investments LLC Sells 7,021 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,021 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $118.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.46. The stock has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.