Qtron Investments LLC Sells 484 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.65.

BA stock opened at $250.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.61. The company has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

