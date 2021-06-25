Qtron Investments LLC Sells 4,671 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTG. TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

Shares of BTG opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.84. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. The company had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

