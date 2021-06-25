Qtron Investments LLC Reduces Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 68.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $315.89 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

