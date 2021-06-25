Qtron Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 13,022 Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $17.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,236 shares in the company, valued at $9,646,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,119 shares of company stock worth $2,985,638 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.