QS Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $8,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Open Text by 68.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Text alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Shares of OTEX opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.89 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Open Text’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.