QS Investors LLC Sells 38,089 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 580,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,089 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $14,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,543,000 after acquiring an additional 387,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 920,673 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,433,000 after acquiring an additional 126,575 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 18.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,335,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,561,000 after acquiring an additional 839,167 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

In other news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.96. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.