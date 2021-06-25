QS Investors LLC Raises Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of -75.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

