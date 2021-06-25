QS Investors LLC Purchases 79,172 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 272.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,172 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional grew its position in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $87.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $90.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

