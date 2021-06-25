Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Position Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $23,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $185.01. 10,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,750. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.57 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at $30,515,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

