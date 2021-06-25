QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,866,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 401,212 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.98% of QIWI worth $19,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in QIWI by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QIWI by 99.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in QIWI by 29.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in QIWI by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QIWI in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on QIWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QIWI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Sberbank CIB upgraded shares of QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. QIWI plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The credit services provider reported $33.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. QIWI had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 33.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QIWI plc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

QIWI Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, and Rocketbank segments. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 94,000 kiosks and 19,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

