QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

QGEN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.04.

NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.42. 116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,074. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,863,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in QIAGEN by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,255,000 after purchasing an additional 113,391 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,293,000 after buying an additional 1,544,763 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 319,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 42,549 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

