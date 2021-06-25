QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 218.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,336 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,028 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in QCR were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QCR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,198,000 after purchasing an additional 101,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in QCR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,836,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in QCR by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QCR by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.71. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.17 million. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

