Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Raised by Analyst

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calavo Growers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. Calavo Growers’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.27. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.12 and a beta of 0.87. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $56.16 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 128,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

