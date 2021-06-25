Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Exxon Mobil Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XOM. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $64.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $273.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after acquiring an additional 442,248 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 489,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 219,403 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 46,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

