Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research report issued on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.99. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $306.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $316.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

