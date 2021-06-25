Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for ICON Public Limited Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICON Public in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.17. William Blair also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.22 EPS.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.60.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $213.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.32. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $158.63 and a 52 week high of $234.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 250.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 66.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

