Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.06.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$11.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.60. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.68 and a one year high of C$16.07. The company has a market cap of C$8.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90. Insiders sold a total of 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751 over the last three months.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

