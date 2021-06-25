Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Increased by Analyst (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KEY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

KEY stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.