Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Boosted by B. Riley

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Everi in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Shares of EVRI opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 3.13. Everi has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $25.62.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $139.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at $808,703.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Everi during the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

